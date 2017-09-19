FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bankrupt shoe chain Aerosoles gets court OK to start shutting stores
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 19, 2017 / 10:58 PM / a month ago

Bankrupt shoe chain Aerosoles gets court OK to start shutting stores

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Women’s shoe chain Aerosoles Group received initial court approval on Tuesday for shutting its stores just days after declaring bankruptcy to restructure the company to focus on selling its footwear wholesale and online.

Aerosoles, formally known as Aerogroup International Inc, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday, blaming its weakening finances on competition from industrywide markdowns, consumers increasingly shopping online and declining mall traffic.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xeRB1L

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.