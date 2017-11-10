FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankrupt shoe chain Aerosoles says mulling liquidation
November 10, 2017 / 1:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bankrupt shoe chain Aerosoles says mulling liquidation

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Women’s shoestore chain Aerosoles Group, formally known as Aerogroup International Inc, on Tuesday sought a court order approving a plan to sell substantially all of its assets in case it needs to liquidate.

The retailer in court papers said it had determined its best opportunity to get the most it can for its creditors is to sell its assets in liquidation or to pursue its original plan of selling its non-intellectual property assets in a reorganization.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zMzKU5

