Shoe chain Aerosoles offered $25 mln loan for Ch. 11 restructuring

Women’s shoe chain Aerosoles Group on Sunday filed court papers seeking an order that would allow it to tap a $25 million loan to pay suppliers and repay a large chunk of its debt while it pursues a restructuring in bankruptcy.

The motion by Aerosoles, formally known as Aerogroup International Inc, came roughly a month after it received initial court approval to shut nearly all of its stores as it reorganizes its business to focus on selling footwear wholesale and online.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gOntDo