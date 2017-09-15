Alaska's largest daily paper sold in Ch. 11 for $1 mln credit bid

The Alaska Dispatch News was acquired with a $1 million credit bid on Thursday, handing the state’s largest daily newspaper to the only bidder to make an offer after it filed for bankruptcy just over a month ago.

The sale closed on the heels of Judge Gary Spraker of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Anchorage approving it on Sept. 11 at the urging of the newspaper’s previous owner, Alice Rogoff, who bought it three years ago for $34 million.

