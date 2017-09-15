FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alaska's largest daily paper sold in Ch. 11 for $1 mln credit bid
September 15, 2017 / 11:52 PM / in a month

Alaska's largest daily paper sold in Ch. 11 for $1 mln credit bid

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The Alaska Dispatch News was acquired with a $1 million credit bid on Thursday, handing the state’s largest daily newspaper to the only bidder to make an offer after it filed for bankruptcy just over a month ago.

The sale closed on the heels of Judge Gary Spraker of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Anchorage approving it on Sept. 11 at the urging of the newspaper’s previous owner, Alice Rogoff, who bought it three years ago for $34 million.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jwdO8p

