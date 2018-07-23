FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 11:41 AM / in 32 minutes

Feud over McKinsey disclosures in Alpha Natural bankruptcy renewed

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Mar-Bow Value Partners LLC on Thursday called on the judge who oversaw the bankruptcy of coal producer Alpha Natural Resources to review conflict disclosures during the case by a McKinsey & Co unit, arguing a harder look may uncover fraud by the consulting firm.

According to court papers filed by Mar-Bow, it came across public records supporting its long-running campaign to show the McKinsey unit did not fully disclose potential conflicts of interest during the Chapter 11 bankruptcy launched by Alpha Natural in 2015.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NEffvU

