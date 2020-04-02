Private equity firm cuts offer price for failed shale producer

HOUSTON, April 2 (Reuters) - A private equity firm on Thursday was sent back to negotiate with creditors by a U.S. bankruptcy court after proposing to cut nearly a third off its $320 million deal for failed Oklahoma shale firm Alta Mesa Resources.

Private equity firm Bayou City Energy and Oklahoma shale producer Mach Resources were given until midnight by the judge in the case to get creditors to accept its new, $220 million deal after failing to complete financing for an earlier deal. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams)