IN BRIEF: Lawsuits blame bankrupt Alta Mesa's frack fluid for well damage

Three creditors of Alta Mesa Resources Inc have filed motions to lift its bankruptcy stay to sue the energy producer in Oklahoma state court for damage to their wells that they blame on the company’s use of fracking fluid in its adjacent horizontal wells.

W. Kelly Puls of Puls Haney Lyster represents the creditors, Jerry Sanner Oil Properties Inc, LCB Resources Inc and George H. Russell Oil & Gas Investments Inc, and said in motions filed on Wednesday and Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston that lifting the stay so the litigation can proceed will not affect Alta Mesa’s bankruptcy estate.

