FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 4, 2018 / 9:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

American Tire's Ch. 11 filing hits the road after deal with bondholders

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

American Tire Distributors Inc, one of the largest tire suppliers in the United States and Canada, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday aiming to cut about $1.1 billion in debt in exchange for giving bondholders 95 percent of equity in a reorganized company.

Existing equity holders will get 5 percent of new equity in American Tire’s planned reorganization, which stems from a restructuring agreement unveiled last month with holders of 70 percent of its bonds, the company added in a statement regarding its Chapter 11 filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QwLcb0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.