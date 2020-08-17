Ann Taylor parent faces opposition to rent suspension request

Creditors of Ann Taylor’s parent company are arguing that rent relief for bankrupt retailers has gone far enough and is asking a judge to reject an effort by the women’s apparel company to put its own rent obligations on hold.

Ascena Retail Group’s unsecured creditors’ committee, represented by Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones and Hirschler Fleischer, filed its objection on Monday in the Eastern District of Virginia bankruptcy court to Ascena’s motion for more time to make its rent payments.

