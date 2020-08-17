Westlaw News
Ann Taylor parent faces opposition to rent suspension request

Maria Chutchian

Creditors of Ann Taylor’s parent company are arguing that rent relief for bankrupt retailers has gone far enough and is asking a judge to reject an effort by the women’s apparel company to put its own rent obligations on hold.

Ascena Retail Group’s unsecured creditors’ committee, represented by Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones and Hirschler Fleischer, filed its objection on Monday in the Eastern District of Virginia bankruptcy court to Ascena’s motion for more time to make its rent payments.

