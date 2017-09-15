A third of U.S. malls at risk if Amazon bets big on apparel - Fitch

A third of U.S. malls could be boarded up or put to other uses should Amazon.com Inc rush into apparel retailing and deepen the financial distress already pushing many clothing chains into bankruptcy, according credit rating agency Fitch Ratings.

That is one of the bleak forecasts released earlier this week in a report on a “shock scenario” explored by Fitch analysts in which the world’s largest online retailer gobbles up a large chunk of apparel market from bricks-and-mortar stores.

