A third of U.S. malls at risk if Amazon bets big on apparel - Fitch
September 15, 2017 / 12:01 PM / a month ago

A third of U.S. malls at risk if Amazon bets big on apparel - Fitch

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A third of U.S. malls could be boarded up or put to other uses should Amazon.com Inc rush into apparel retailing and deepen the financial distress already pushing many clothing chains into bankruptcy, according credit rating agency Fitch Ratings.

That is one of the bleak forecasts released earlier this week in a report on a “shock scenario” explored by Fitch analysts in which the world’s largest online retailer gobbles up a large chunk of apparel market from bricks-and-mortar stores.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2forWML

