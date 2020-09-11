Approach Resources moves ahead with new sale, at lower price, following failed Alpine deal

Approach Resources on Friday obtained bankruptcy court approval to sell its assets to Zarvona Energy, five months after its planned sale to Alpine Energy fell apart as oil prices collapsed.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur in Houston signed off on the sale to Zarvona for $115.5 million during a telephonic and video hearing. The purchase price is a notable drop from the $192 million Alpine initially offered to acquire Approach, the Fort Worth, Texas-based oil and gas company that filed for Chapter 11 protection in November 2019 with $407 million in debt.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/33kGgxV