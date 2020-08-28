Appvion officers, directors win dismissal of second suit over ESOP

Former officers and directors of bankrupt paper company Appvion Inc have won the dismissal of a lawsuit filed on behalf of creditors accusing them of inflating the company’s stock price and improperly borrowing from the company to make payments under an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).

U.S. District Judge William Griesbach in Green Bay, Wisconsin found that all of the claims were preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, which governs the employee benefit plan. The ruling came a month after Griesbach dismissed a related lawsuit against the officers and directors by the ESOP itself.

