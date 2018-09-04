Bankrupt Puerto Rico archdiocese says parishes pushed to brink

Puerto Rico’s Roman Catholic archdiocese on Tuesday sought a court order extending its bankruptcy stay to its parishes in a bid to reopen their bank accounts, which were frozen as a result of the lawsuit that pushed the archdiocese to seek Chapter 11 protection.

The Archdiocese of San Juan filed for protection from its creditors last week in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Puerto Rico in the aftermath of losing the lawsuit in local court and getting hit with a $4.7 million judgment.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oDQSE1