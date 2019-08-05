Deal over clergy abuse claims in Oregon to tap trust from decade-old Ch. 11

The Archdiocese of Portland, Oregon, which was the first U.S Roman Catholic diocese to file for bankruptcy over claims of sexual abuse by clergy, will pay nearly $4 million to eight men to settle their claims that they were abused by a priest, their lawyer said on Friday.

The men had claimed Rev. Pius Brazauskas, now deceased, sexually abused them when they were boys in the 1970s and 1980s during his time as an associate pastor at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in North Bend, Oregon, their lawyer told Reuters.

