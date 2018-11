The Catholic archbishop of Guam on Wednesday said the U.S. territory’s Archdiocese of Agana will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to resolve claims of sexual abuse by clergy.

“This is the best way to bring the greatest measure of justice to the greatest number of victims,” Archbishop Michael Byrnes said in a statement.

