The judge overseeing the bankruptcy of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis on Thursday rejected its restructuring plan and a rival proposal by victims of clergy sex abuse and ordered the two sides into mediation.

In January 2015 the archdiocese joined more than a dozen U.S. Catholic districts and religious orders that have sought Chapter 11 protection in the wake of the church’s sex abuse scandal.

