Minnesota archdiocese sees new restructuring plan ending bankruptcy

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis said on Thursday it could spend a decade fighting claims of clergy sex abuse in court if its latest bankruptcy restructuring plan, which sets aside $210 million to compensate roughly 450 alleged victims, is not confirmed.

The archdiocese also said in court papers disclosing plan details filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Minnesota that cash from settlements with insurers that provides for the bulk of the payments would not be available if the plan is not confirmed.

