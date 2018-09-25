FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 9:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pivotal settlement approved in Minnesota archdiocese's bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A judge on Tuesday approved a $210 million settlement between the Catholic Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis and roughly 450 alleged victims of clergy sex abuse, paving the way for the church division to emerge from bankruptcy.

“Monetary settlement is just a part of establishing some justice,” Archbishop Bernard Hebda told reporters after a hearing at which Judge Robert Kressel of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Minneapolis approved the deal.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zsUwXF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
