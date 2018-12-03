Cancer therapy developer Argos files for bankruptcy to sell itself

Immunotherapy developer Argos Therapeutics Inc on Friday filed for bankruptcy protection, months after discontinuing clinical trials for a cancer treatment and seeing its shares delisted from the NASDAQ.

Argos in its Chapter 11 filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said it has entered into an agreement to sell itself, with Cellscript LLC, another therapeutics developer, serving as its stalking-horse bidder.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QwhnuE