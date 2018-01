Murray Energy Corp and secured noteholders of bankrupt Armstrong Energy Inc plan to form a new company from Armstrong’s assets, the two coal miners said on Wednesday.

A subsidiary of privately held Murray will invest $19 million for a 51 percent stake and the noteholders will get the remaining 49 percent of the new company, according to court papers filed by Armstrong and a statement from Murray.

