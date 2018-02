Unsecured creditors of Armstrong Energy Inc have thrown their support behind the bankrupt coal miner’s revised restructuring plan, which eliminates about $200 million in debt and folds Armstrong’s assets into a new company backed by Murray Energy Corp.

Armstrong’s official committee of unsecured creditors in court papers filed on Wednesday said they will fare better under the new plan.

