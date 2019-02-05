Westlaw News
February 5, 2019 / 11:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Gas producer Arsenal files for bankruptcy to complete refinancing

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Natural gas producer Arsenal Energy Holdings LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday with a pre-packaged reorganization plan after some stakeholders failed to back an effort to refinance its debt.

The company’s reorganization plan will give noteholders 100 percent of the reorganized company’s Class A common units and existing common equity holders will get 100 percent of the reorganized company’s Class B common units, Pittsburgh-based Arsenal said in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DUS9yM

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below