Gas producer Arsenal files for bankruptcy to complete refinancing

Natural gas producer Arsenal Energy Holdings LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday with a pre-packaged reorganization plan after some stakeholders failed to back an effort to refinance its debt.

The company’s reorganization plan will give noteholders 100 percent of the reorganized company’s Class A common units and existing common equity holders will get 100 percent of the reorganized company’s Class B common units, Pittsburgh-based Arsenal said in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DUS9yM