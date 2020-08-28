Ann Taylor parent must ease restructuring plan’s legal terms for shareholders, SEC says

Ann Taylor’s parent company, Ascena Retail Group, is facing pushback from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to a provision of its proposed restructuring plan that would block shareholders from pursuing potential claims against current and former executives.

The SEC filed its objection on Friday, ahead of a Sept. 3 hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Huennekens in Richmond, Virginia. The judge will consider approval of Ascena’s disclosure statement, which serves as the outline of its restructuring strategy for creditors who are entitled to vote, at the hearing.

