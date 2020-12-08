Bankruptcy judge approves Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant sale to Sycamore

Ascena Retail Group on Tuesday obtained bankruptcy court approval to sell its Ann Taylor and related brands to Sycamore Partners for $540 million.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Huennekens in Richmond, Virginia signed off on the sale during a brief hearing on Tuesday afternoon. He overruled an objection from the U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog, which took issue with the $16.2 million fee and $5.4 million expense reimbursement Sycamore would collect if the deal is terminated.

