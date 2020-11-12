IN BRIEF: Ann Taylor parent nets court approval to sell tween brand Justice

Ann Taylor parent Ascena Retail Group on Thursday obtained bankruptcy court approval to sell its tween brand Justice to a unit of Bluestar Alliance for approximately $90 million.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Huennekens in Richmond, Virginia signed off on the sale during a brief telephonic hearing. Bluestar, a consumer brand management company, came out the top bidder following a 14-hour auction, Ascena attorney John Luze of Kirkland & Ellis told the judge. The purchase price includes $71 million in cash and the assumption of certain liabilities.

