Bankrupt Avaya urges executive bonuses amid 'revenue headwinds'

Bankrupt telecommunications company Avaya Inc is seeking court approval for a bonus program worth up to about $6 million collectively for its chief executive and 13 other top executives, saying the program will spur restructuring efforts amid a challenging market.

In court papers filed on Thursday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York, Chief Restructuring Officer Eric Koza argued for an order approving Avaya's key employee incentive plan.

