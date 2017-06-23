FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankrupt Avaya urges executive bonuses amid 'revenue headwinds'
June 23, 2017 / 11:33 PM / 2 months ago

Bankrupt Avaya urges executive bonuses amid 'revenue headwinds'

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt telecommunications company Avaya Inc is seeking court approval for a bonus program worth up to about $6 million collectively for its chief executive and 13 other top executives, saying the program will spur restructuring efforts amid a challenging market.

In court papers filed on Thursday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York, Chief Restructuring Officer Eric Koza argued for an order approving Avaya's key employee incentive plan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2s5usL3

