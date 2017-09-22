Avaya pares Silicon Valley HQ with new lease, gives up 49ers suite

Telecommunications company Avaya Inc has won a court order allowing it to revise its lease for its Silicon Valley headquarters, part of its drive to cut costs and improve its finances as it prepares to emerge from bankruptcy.

Judge Stuart Bernstein of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York signed the order on Wednesday, giving Avaya the nod to pay its landlord nearly $76,000 to settle a lease dispute over its headquarters.

