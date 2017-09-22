FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Avaya pares Silicon Valley HQ with new lease, gives up 49ers suite
September 22, 2017

Avaya pares Silicon Valley HQ with new lease, gives up 49ers suite

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Telecommunications company Avaya Inc has won a court order allowing it to revise its lease for its Silicon Valley headquarters, part of its drive to cut costs and improve its finances as it prepares to emerge from bankruptcy.

Judge Stuart Bernstein of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York signed the order on Wednesday, giving Avaya the nod to pay its landlord nearly $76,000 to settle a lease dispute over its headquarters.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jRbhGb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
