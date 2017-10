Telecommunications company Avaya Inc said in court papers on Tuesday it is on a “clear path” to emerging from bankruptcy after resolving disputes in mediation over its financial restructuring and securing about $3 billion in financing.

Silicon Valley-based Avaya said talks from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12 over its reorganization plan led to agreements backed by all key creditor groups.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2i2cFBJ