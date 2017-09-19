FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bankruptcy judge backs Avaya in fight over payments to widow
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 19, 2017 / 12:42 AM / a month ago

Bankruptcy judge backs Avaya in fight over payments to widow

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Monthly payments to a widow of a former employee of Avaya Inc, a bankrupt telecommunications company, are not the kind of retiree benefits the Bankruptcy Code shields, a judge said on Monday, lumping the payments with other unsecured debt.

Marlene Clark had asked Judge Stuart Bernstein of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York to approve her payments, arguing they are a protected retiree benefit that Avaya should pay in full.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wsqwem

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.