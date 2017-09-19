Bankruptcy judge backs Avaya in fight over payments to widow

Monthly payments to a widow of a former employee of Avaya Inc, a bankrupt telecommunications company, are not the kind of retiree benefits the Bankruptcy Code shields, a judge said on Monday, lumping the payments with other unsecured debt.

Marlene Clark had asked Judge Stuart Bernstein of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York to approve her payments, arguing they are a protected retiree benefit that Avaya should pay in full.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wsqwem