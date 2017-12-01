FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
With restructuring approved, Avaya moves to revise stadium contract
December 1, 2017 / 10:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

With restructuring approved, Avaya moves to revise stadium contract

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -

On the heels of winning court approval for its bankruptcy restructuring plan, telecommunications company Avaya Inc on Thursday sought a court order to allow it to take a few years off its naming-rights deal for the stadium of Major League Soccer's San Jose Earthquakes.

The company proposed in court papers reworking the naming-rights agreement for Avaya Stadium to run until December of next year from an original end date of Dec. 31, 2024.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AoAlJa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
