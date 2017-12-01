With restructuring approved, Avaya moves to revise stadium contract

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -

On the heels of winning court approval for its bankruptcy restructuring plan, telecommunications company Avaya Inc on Thursday sought a court order to allow it to take a few years off its naming-rights deal for the stadium of Major League Soccer’s San Jose Earthquakes.

The company proposed in court papers reworking the naming-rights agreement for Avaya Stadium to run until December of next year from an original end date of Dec. 31, 2024.

