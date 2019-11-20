IN BRIEF: Avenue Stores creditors say Ch. 7 trustee could sue equity owner

The committee for unsecured creditors of Avenue Stores LLC has called for converting the plus-size apparel retailer’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy to a Chapter 7 liquidation so an appointed trustee may potentially press lawsuits against its equity owner.

The committee in a filing on Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said a Chapter 7 trustee would be able to wind down the retailer now that asset sales are largely complete and at the same time determine whether to pursue claims and causes of action against owner Ornatus URG Holding, an affiliate of Versa Capital Management LLC. Avenue Stores has also been closing its more than 200 stores and liquidating its inventory.

