Westlaw News
October 8, 2019 / 9:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Bankrupt Avenue Stores gets final order for going-out-of-business sales

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Plus-size women’s fashion retailer Avenue Stores LLC received final bankruptcy court approval on Tuesday to close its remaining stores so it may squeeze as much value as possible from sales of its inventory for its creditors.

The sales will allow Avenue Stores to liquidate assets at the stores as “quickly and effectively as possible,” Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said in an order.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IxMY9W

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
