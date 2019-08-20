IN BRIEF: Bankrupt Avenue Stores seeks order to swiftly close shops

Women’s apparel retailer Avenue Stores LLC on Tuesday will seek a court order for a key part of its plan to restructure in Chapter 11 bankruptcy into an e-commerce business by shuttering its more than 200 remaining bricks-and-mortar stores.

The seller of plus-size fashion clothing will ask Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to let it enter into an agreement with a joint venture formed by liquidators Hilco Merchant Resources LLC and Gordon Brothers Retail Partners LLC to assist it with store-closing sales.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MrUZ45