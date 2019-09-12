Westlaw News
September 12, 2019 / 1:55 AM / a few seconds ago

Unsecured creditors say loan for Avenue Stores advances sale too quickly

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Unsecured creditors of Avenue Stores LLC on Wednesday rallied against its bid for an order approving its bankruptcy loan, saying in a filing that terms of the loan would effectively liquidate the women’s apparel retailer without regard to the interests of other stakeholders.

Avenue Stores’ proposed $12 million debtor-in-possession loan from PNC Bank would not help maximize returns for other creditors because its terms leave little time for the retailer to market its e-commerce business while it shuts its remaining brick-and-mortar stores, the unsecured creditors’ committee said in its filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kFjyhx

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below