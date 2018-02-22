FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 12:57 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

With brick-and-mortar model 'obsolete,' Bachrach liquidating in Ch. 11

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt men’s apparel retailer Bachrach will seek court approval on Thursday for its plan to liquidate its inventory and close all of its remaining stores to bring its 140-year run in business to an end.

Bachrach’s parent, B&B Bachrach LLC, in court papers on Tuesday said it can no longer sustain a traditional retail model that depends on foot traffic, which has been falling as shoppers increasingly buy goods online.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ELwWd3

