Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 8, 2018 / 12:15 AM / in an hour

U.S. companies spending less time in bankruptcy - Fitch

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The time it takes bankrupt U.S. companies to get restructuring or liquidation plans confirmed has been shrinking as so-called prepackaged plans have become more common, according to a study by Fitch Ratings released on Tuesday.

The ratings agency reviewed more than 60 bankruptcies of companies that had plans for exiting bankruptcy confirmed last year and in 2016 and found the median duration of the cases was four months and five months. respectively.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vLatoR

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
