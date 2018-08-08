U.S. companies spending less time in bankruptcy - Fitch

The time it takes bankrupt U.S. companies to get restructuring or liquidation plans confirmed has been shrinking as so-called prepackaged plans have become more common, according to a study by Fitch Ratings released on Tuesday.

The ratings agency reviewed more than 60 bankruptcies of companies that had plans for exiting bankruptcy confirmed last year and in 2016 and found the median duration of the cases was four months and five months. respectively.

