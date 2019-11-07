Westlaw News
Retailer Barneys says bankruptcy case may run into 2020

Luxury retailer Barneys New York Inc is seeking more time to remain the only party in its bankruptcy able to file a reorganization plan after wrapping up its roughly $271 million sale to Authentic Brands.

Barneys in a filing on Tuesday asked Chief Bankruptcy Judge Cecelia Morris in Manhattan for an order giving it through April 2, 2020, to file a Chapter 11 plan and through June 1, 2020, to solicit votes for a plan from stakeholders.

