Retailer Barneys says bankruptcy case may run into 2020

Luxury retailer Barneys New York Inc is seeking more time to remain the only party in its bankruptcy able to file a reorganization plan after wrapping up its roughly $271 million sale to Authentic Brands.

Barneys in a filing on Tuesday asked Chief Bankruptcy Judge Cecelia Morris in Manhattan for an order giving it through April 2, 2020, to file a Chapter 11 plan and through June 1, 2020, to solicit votes for a plan from stakeholders.

