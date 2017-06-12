BCBG looks for speedy exit from Ch. 11 with $165 mln sales deal

Fashion house BCBG Max Azria Global Holdings LLC said on Friday it reached an agreement to sell its assets in a deal worth $165 million and aims to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of July.

BCBG, which is owned by investment firm Guggenheim Partners, said on Friday it would sell substantially all its assets to Marquee Brands LLC and Global Brands Group Holding Ltd, which intend to keep operating BCBG's core business as a going concern.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rTQFiD