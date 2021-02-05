IN BRIEF: Akin restructuring partner to join Manhattan bankruptcy bench

Longtime Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld restructuring partner Lisa Beckerman will join the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York as a judge on Feb. 26.

Beckerman, who has been with Akin Gump since 1999, “will bring a strong work ethic, excellent legal skills, and true dedication to the job,” Chief Judge Debra Ann Livingston of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a statement on Friday. Beckerman will replace retiring U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stuart Bernstein.

