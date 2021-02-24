Belk OK'd to exit bankruptcy less than 24 hours after it filed

Department store Belk on Wednesday became the latest company to receive one-day bankruptcy treatment from Kirkland & Ellis after obtaining court approval of its reorganization plan.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company, owned by Sycamore Partners, filed its Chapter 11 case on Tuesday afternoon in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas and presented its prepackaged plan to eliminate $450 million in debt to Judge Marvin Isgur via a remote hearing on Wednesday morning. Isgur approved the plan.

