April 17, 2018 / 12:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bertucci's restaurant chain files for bankruptcy, aims for quick exit

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Casual family restaurant chain Bertucci’s filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, blaming price competition and diners opting for cheaper, faster alternatives.

The Northborough, Massachusetts-based chain, which prides itself on its brick oven pizzas, in court papers said its sales and revenue have declined on a year-over-year basis, prompting cost-cutting measures and lease negotiations. But even with those efforts, Bertucci’s said it struggled to pay its roughly $119 million debt and defaulted on a loan, forcing it to seek bankruptcy protection.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HEi5Py

