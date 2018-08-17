FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 17, 2018 / 11:50 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Asbestos claimants call Bestwall bankruptcy a 'sham'

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The bankruptcy of joint compound maker Bestwall LLC should be dismissed because the company’s split from Georgia-Pacific Corp was a “sham” meant to protect its former parent from asbestos-related liability, according to a committee of asbestos claimants.

The committee made up of individuals who blame their health problems on asbestos exposure will press that argument on Monday at a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Bestwall filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November amid the soaring costs of defending asbestos claims.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PjTW46

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.