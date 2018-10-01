Bestwall counters charge its asbestos-driven bankruptcy is a sham

Joint compound maker Bestwall LLC shot back on Friday at accusations that its bankruptcy is a sham designed to shield its corporate parent from asbestos litigation, saying such claims had “no basis in fact or logic.”

A committee representing persons who claim asbestos exposure from Bestwall’s joint compound filed papers in August in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Charlotte, North Carolina, calling for the dismissal of the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Bestwall sought bankruptcy protection in November amid soaring costs of defending asbestos claims.

