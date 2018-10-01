FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 10:54 PM / in an hour

Bestwall counters charge its asbestos-driven bankruptcy is a sham

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Joint compound maker Bestwall LLC shot back on Friday at accusations that its bankruptcy is a sham designed to shield its corporate parent from asbestos litigation, saying such claims had “no basis in fact or logic.”

A committee representing persons who claim asbestos exposure from Bestwall’s joint compound filed papers in August in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Charlotte, North Carolina, calling for the dismissal of the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Bestwall sought bankruptcy protection in November amid soaring costs of defending asbestos claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Op3yx6

