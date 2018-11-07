Westlaw News
Bestwall hopeful about Ch. 11 plan talks with asbestos claimants

Jim Christie

Bankrupt joint compound maker Bestwall LLC is seeking a four-month extension to its exclusive period, during which time it has the sole right to file a reorganization plan, so it can reach a deal with a committee representing people with asbestos exposure claims against it.

Bestwall in a filing on Monday requesting the additional time expressed optimism that a deal could be reached, saying “each party has indicated its willingness to continue working to achieve a consensual resolution of this case at the appropriate time.”

