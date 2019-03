Joint compound maker Bestwall LLC is seeking roughly two more months to maintain its sole right to file a reorganization plan in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing “significant progress” in resolving key issues relating to its asbestos liability.

Bestwall, a unit of Georgia-Pacific, faces some 62,000 asbestos-related claims related to its joint compound, which at one time contained asbestos.

