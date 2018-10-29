Georgia-Pacific says Bestwall's Ch. 11 hews to bankruptcy rules

Bestwall LLC’s parent company is firing back at allegations that the joint compound maker’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy is a bad-faith sham aimed at avoiding asbestos claims, instead arguing the case is “entirely consistent with both the spirit and the letter of the bankruptcy process.”

Georgia-Pacific LLC in a filing on Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Charlotte, North Carolina, said Bestwall’s committee for asbestos claimants is pushing a “fiction” in order to argue Georgia-Pacific should itself file for Chapter 11.

