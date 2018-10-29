FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 11:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Georgia-Pacific says Bestwall's Ch. 11 hews to bankruptcy rules

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bestwall LLC’s parent company is firing back at allegations that the joint compound maker’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy is a bad-faith sham aimed at avoiding asbestos claims, instead arguing the case is “entirely consistent with both the spirit and the letter of the bankruptcy process.”

Georgia-Pacific LLC in a filing on Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Charlotte, North Carolina, said Bestwall’s committee for asbestos claimants is pushing a “fiction” in order to argue Georgia-Pacific should itself file for Chapter 11.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qi8QN3

