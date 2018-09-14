FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2018 / 10:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge braces for fight to dismiss Ch. 11 over asbestos liability

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Expecting a major fight over a bid by asbestos claimants to get the bankruptcy of joint-compound maker Bestwall LLC dismissed, the judge overseeing the case on Friday postponed a hearing on the matter from next week until November.

Judge Laura Beyer of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina in an order said the hearing will take place on Nov. 9, not Sept. 20 as originally scheduled.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xh9SMs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
