Blackhawk says ready for Ch. 11 exit with full stakeholder support

Coal producer Blackhawk Mining LLC on Monday asked for approval of its prepackaged bankruptcy reorganization plan, saying in a filing that its stakeholders now fully support the proposal to shed more than $650 million of its $1.1 billion in debt.

The filing came just over a month after the company, which is being represented by Potter Anderson Corroon and Kirkland & Ellis, filed for Chapter 11 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

