Blackhawk says ready for Ch. 11 exit with full stakeholder support

Jim Christie

Coal producer Blackhawk Mining LLC on Monday asked for approval of its prepackaged bankruptcy reorganization plan, saying in a filing that its stakeholders now fully support the proposal to shed more than $650 million of its $1.1 billion in debt.

The filing came just over a month after the company, which is being represented by Potter Anderson Corroon and Kirkland & Ellis, filed for Chapter 11 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

