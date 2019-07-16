Coal miner Blackhawk says will file prepackaged Ch. 11 plan soon

Blackhawk Mining LLC will file for bankruptcy protection within a week to eliminate more than 60 percent of its debt, joining a parade coal producers that have recently sought court-supervised reorganizations, the company’s chief financial officer told Reuters on Tuesday.

“It’s a prepackaged restructuring-support deal,” CFO Jesse Parrish said, adding that more than 90 percent of Blackhawk’s lenders support the company’s plan to file for Chapter 11 protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware with Kirkland & Ellis serving as counsel.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XRzbQz