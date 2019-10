Bankrupt coal producer Blackhawk Mining LLC said in a filing on Thursday it will seek an order next week approving changes to its prepackaged reorganization plan forced by recent price drops for thermal and metallurgical coal.

Changes to terms for new debt and a debt-for-equity conversion will leave Blackhawk with $175 million in secured debt compared to $475 million in debt under its original plan.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oUAMcn